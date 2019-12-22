Maya Universe clinch football title

Himalayan News Service

Lalitpur, December 21

Maya Universe Academy won the title of the 24th Father Moran Memorial Invitational Football Tournament here at the St Xavier’s Godavari School today.

Tanahun-based Maya Universe defeated Sahid Dharma Bhakta High School 3-1 in tie-breaker after both the teams failed to score in the regulation period of 60 minutes.

Aashish Pandey scored the solitary goal as GEMS finished third with a 1-0 victory over Little Angels’ School. LA received the Fair Play trophy.

Maya Universe dominated the individual awards.

Anmol Shrimal was named the best goalkeeper, while his teammate Salim Rai bagged the best defender’s award. Likewise, Rahul Sunuwar was the highest scorer of the tournament with nine goals, while Siddharth Yonzan was named the best coach.

Prasoon Tuladhar of Little Angels’ School was declared the best player of the tournament, while Ustav Poudel of Sahid Dharma Bhakta High School received the most promising player award. A total of 16 teams took part in the leaguecum-knockout tournament organised by St Xavier’s Godavari School.

Nepal Olympic Committee Secretary and President of Nepal Judo Association Deepak Harsha Bajracharya, SXG Superior Fr David Ekka and SXG Principal Fr Samuel Simick among others handed over the prizes to the winners of the tournament.

