McGregor announces his third retirement on Twitter

STOCKHOLM: Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has announced on Twitter that he is retiring from the sport for the third time.
“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!” the Irishman said, adding a picture of him and his mother and promising to buy her a dream home.
The 31-year-old former UFC featherweight and lightweight champ first quit the sport in April 2016. In March 2019, he again announced he was hanging up his gloves, but on both occasions the retirements were short-lived.
CHARLOTTE: Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are giving $100 million to organizations dedicated to promoting racial equality and social justice. In a joint statement Friday on social media, Jordan and the Jordan Brand said money will be paid over 10 years with the goal of “ensuring racial equ Read More...
KATHMANDU: Forbes has named BTS as one of Top 50 highest-paid celebrities in the world on its latest annual list out on June 4. The K-pop band is placed at 47 on the list with an estimated $50 million pretax income. Soompi quotes Forbes as stating, “The K-pop supergroup grossed $170 million o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Taemints and Shawols can look forward to Taemin's comeback in July. After SPOTV News reported that SHINee's maknae Taemin would be releasing a new album in July, Soompi says that SM Entertainment, SHINee's label, confirmed the news. “Taemin is preparing for a July comeback. Beginn Read More...
BHOJPUR, JUNE 5 Five Nepali workers, who had returned from India recently, tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhojpur today. Having entered the country through Sunauli entry point on May 26, they were put in a holding area in Jarayotar of Arun Rural Municipality. According to Bhojpur police Ch Read More...
KATHMANDU: The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended updated guidelines for the use of masks as a part of comprehensive measures against transmission of the coronavirus infection. WHO, on Friday, released videos explaining the right techniques of using fabric and medical masks as a prec Read More...
KATHMANDU: BIGBANG member and main vocal Taeyang has revealed that his wife Min Hyo-rin changed his mind about marriage. In the sixth episode of his documentary White Night on YouTube titled Crystal Clear that was released on June 4, Koreaboo reports he says that marriage and raising a fami Read More...
SURKHET, JUNE 5 Dailekh District Administration Office has imposed an indefinite prohibitory order in two municipalities of Dailkeh from 06:00pm today. The DAO today issued the indefinite prohibitory diktat for Narayan Municipality and Dullu Municipality. Ninety one people were detected with C Read More...