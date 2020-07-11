Ministry of Youth and Sports forms panel to recommend Member Secretary

KATHMANDU, JULY 10
The Ministry of Youth and Sports today formed a three-member panel to recommend the candidates for the post of the National Sports Council Member Secretary.
The post is vacant since July 3 after the National Sports Development Act 2020 came into effect which annulled all the appointments and nominations made under the previous act.
Ramesh Kumar Silwal had served as the sports’ governing body chief for almost a year before he was automatically removed.
As per the new act, MoYS Secretary Ram Prasad Thapaliya will lead the three-member panel, while Minister Jagat Bahadur Sunar nominated former NSC employee Rim Ranabhat and ex- NSC Board Member Indira Niraula in the committee, a week after the new act came into effect.
The committee has already issued a seven-day notice asking the interested candidates to apply for the lucrative post along with their plans. The new Act has clearly stated that the candidate should be a graduate with minimum of five years involvement in sports sector.
After assessing the applications, the committee will recommend three probable candidates, including one woman, to the ministry within a month and the cabinet meeting will appoint the new Member Secretary as per the proposal of the MoYS. Apart from the NSC Board, all other sports governing bodies across the country are also vacant following the implementation of the new Act on the seventh day of the authentication of the bill by President Bidya Devi Bhandari.
KATHMANDU: Nepal could possibly be swarmed by locusts yet again as a large swarm is seen moving northward from Rajasthan of India, warned Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre. Five swarms of locusts are currently spaced out at 400 hectors of the area around Sikar of Rajasthan of India Read More...
A health worker collects throat swabs for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing of patients at Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, in Kathmandu, on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Read More...
SHANGHAI: Kazakhstan dismissed as incorrect on Friday a warning by China's embassy for its citizens to guard against an outbreak of pneumonia in the central Asian nation that it described as being more lethal than the coronavirus. In a statement late on Thursday on its official WeChat account, Read More...
MEXICO CITY: Tropical Storm Cristina formed Thursday off Mexico's western coast and was forecast to grow into the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season by Friday morning, though it was unlikely to pose any threat to land. The US National Hurricane Center said the storm had near hurricane- Read More...
SYDNEY: The US Department of Transportation said it has revoked permission for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to conduct charter flights to the United States, citing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) concerns over Pakistani pilot certifications. The information is contained in a r Read More...
At least 12,337,121 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 554,383 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The World Read More...
KATHMANDU: With more than a hundred days in lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, the general state of mind of most of the people has had significant changes or shifts. Amid this situation, many organisations are working to aid people to overcome their fear, stress, anxiety related to Covid-19. Read More...
Lalitpur, July 10 The chariot of Rato Machhindranath in the process of being constructed, in Lalitpur, on Friday, July 10, 2020. Read More...