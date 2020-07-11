Ministry of Youth and Sports forms panel to recommend Member Secretary

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, JULY 10

The Ministry of Youth and Sports today formed a three-member panel to recommend the candidates for the post of the National Sports Council Member Secretary.

The post is vacant since July 3 after the National Sports Development Act 2020 came into effect which annulled all the appointments and nominations made under the previous act.

Ramesh Kumar Silwal had served as the sports’ governing body chief for almost a year before he was automatically removed.

As per the new act, MoYS Secretary Ram Prasad Thapaliya will lead the three-member panel, while Minister Jagat Bahadur Sunar nominated former NSC employee Rim Ranabhat and ex- NSC Board Member Indira Niraula in the committee, a week after the new act came into effect.

The committee has already issued a seven-day notice asking the interested candidates to apply for the lucrative post along with their plans. The new Act has clearly stated that the candidate should be a graduate with minimum of five years involvement in sports sector.

After assessing the applications, the committee will recommend three probable candidates, including one woman, to the ministry within a month and the cabinet meeting will appoint the new Member Secretary as per the proposal of the MoYS. Apart from the NSC Board, all other sports governing bodies across the country are also vacant following the implementation of the new Act on the seventh day of the authentication of the bill by President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

