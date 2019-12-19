MMC off to winning start, Three Star held

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 18

Defending champions Manang Marshyangdi Club began the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League campaign with a 2-0 victory over Nepal APF Club here at the Dasharath Stadium today.

Bimal Rana scored both the goals for MMC. Rana opened the scoring in the 28th minute when he headed home following a cross from Jagajit Shrestha.

Rana doubled the lead seven minutes later with a powerful strike.

In another match, Ruslan Three Star Club played a goalless draw with Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club at the ANFA Complex grounds.

Both the teams created a couple of scoring chances but they failed to find the back of the nets and the city rivals settled for a stalemate.

A total of 14 clubs are taking part in the league. Top three teams after the round robin league will receive five million rupees, Rs 3.5 million and Rs 2.5 million.

Likewise, fourth to sixth placed clubs will get Rs 1.5 million, Rs 700,000 and Rs 500,000 respectively. One club will receive Rs 100,000 along with Fair Play award.

The bottom team after the round robin tournament will be relegated.

The participating clubs will get two million rupees each as preparation money, while the winning team will receive Rs 50,000 as match money.

Similarly, the best five individuals — striker, midfielder, defender, goalkeeper and coach — will be awarded with Rs 150,000 each.

A version of this article appears in print on December 19, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook