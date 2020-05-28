MP demands probe against ANFA prez

Kathmandu, May 27
Member of Parliament Bimal Prasad Srivastav today demanded investigation against All Nepal Football Association Karma Tsering Sherpa for defaming Madhesi community.
Sherpa, in an interview with an online portal recently, had claimed that the people of Terai region lacked nationality in them and that the football governing body started the grassroots programme in four districts of Province-2 with the target of luring Madhesi children towards football and teach them the national anthem and nationality.
READ: ANFA president’s statement draws controversy
Explaining the reason behind starting grassroots programme in Siraha, Saptari, Dhanusha and Mohattari, Sherpa said: “The programme mainly focuses on two aspects: luring children from the region towards football, and teaching them about nationality.
We had to do this as we do not get the feeling of nationalism in the people of Terai during our visit to the districts.” Sherpa further said that the Nepal Army would teach them the national anthem inside the barracks and talk about the country to increase the nationality among the children.
Sherpa’s statement drew criticism and the Samajbadi Party Nepal MP Srivastav demanded investigation. “I strongly demand investigation into the matter and necessary action against the responsible individual,” said Srivastav. Sherpa’s views are also against the ANFA statute, which states that the governing body “will remain neutral on all political and religious subjects, and reject any discrimination within the organisation. Anyone supporting such behaviour can be fired, suspended, or face disciplinary action.”
A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 28, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
