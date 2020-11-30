Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Nepal Olympic Committee on Sunday organised the third National Sports Forum that focused on sports, athletes and associations and their responsibilities.

Sri Lankan Olympic Committee General Secretary Maxwell de Silva, Olympic Council of Asia representative BLH Perera and International Olympic Committee’s Seungmin Ryu presented their reports in the Forum which was held virtually.

Likewise, Youth and Sports Ministry Secretary Ram Prasad Thapaliya, NOC Medical Commission President Dr Saroj Krishna Shrestha, Nepal Sports Journalists Forum President Durganath Subedi, senior advocate Lok Bhakta Rana and National Sports Council Finance Department Chief also Rishi Ram Pokhrel presented papers. Minister for Civil Aviation and Culture Yogesh Bhattarai, NSC Member Secretary Ramesh Kumar Silwal, NOC President Jeevan Ram Shrestha and General Secretary Nilendra Raj Shrestha also expressed their views on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the NOC handed over appreciation letters to 13 national associations that won gold medals in the 13th South Asian Games.

A version of this article appears in print on November 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

