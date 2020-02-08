Nepal beat USA by 35 runs

KATHMANDU: Nepal has registered a win against the United States of America in today’s encounter of the ICC World Cup Cricket League Two held at Tribhuvan University cricket stadium in Kirtipur.
Batting first, Nepal posted a total of 190 runs which the opponent team could not surpass as their innings was brought to a halt at an insufficient total of 155 runs.
Karan KC was awarded the man-of-the-match title for his bowling performance as he took four key wickets.
Similarly, Binod Bhandari and Kushal Malla made half-centuries for Nepal in the first innings.
Nepal will compete with Oman in its third match on February 9.
Earlier, Nepal had suffered a loss of 18 runs at the hands of Oman in the opening match of the ICC World Cup Cricket League Two, on Wednesday.