NGA to help needy golfers, caddies

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Nepal Golf Association on Friday said it would provide the golfers and caddies with relief materials.

“As the sport is currently suspended due to nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic, the golfers and caddies are affected in the absence of regular income,” said NGA.

“The NGA will provide support to those who need help in this difficult time,” it added.

The NGA has asked the golfers and caddies to contact Deepak Thapa Magar (Royal Nepal Golf Club), Upendra Khadka (Gokarna), Bhu Bahadur Gurung (Pokhara) and Jitendra Rai (Dharan) for any kind of support.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook