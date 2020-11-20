Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Nepal Rugby Association has received the associate membership from the World Rugby.

The NRA had got the full membership from Asian Rugby Federation in 2018 and the interim council meeting of the World Rugby approved Nepal and Panama as the new associate members.

“Nepal’s addition as an associate member follows the successful hosting of the Rugby World Cup 2019 Trophy Tour in December 2018 when the Webb Ellis Cup made its first-ever visit to Nepal and more than 2,500 people took part in a Get Into Rugby festival in Kathmandu, before the famous trophy reached its highest point to date as it was taken 5,500m up in the Himalayas,” said World Rugby on its website.

NRA welcomed the World Rugby decision and said the achievement was the result of hard works of all stakeholders.

A version of this article appears in print on November 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook