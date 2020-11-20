KATHMANDU: The Nepal Rugby Association has received the associate membership from the World Rugby.
The NRA had got the full membership from Asian Rugby Federation in 2018 and the interim council meeting of the World Rugby approved Nepal and Panama as the new associate members.
“Nepal’s addition as an associate member follows the successful hosting of the Rugby World Cup 2019 Trophy Tour in December 2018 when the Webb Ellis Cup made its first-ever visit to Nepal and more than 2,500 people took part in a Get Into Rugby festival in Kathmandu, before the famous trophy reached its highest point to date as it was taken 5,500m up in the Himalayas,” said World Rugby on its website.
NRA welcomed the World Rugby decision and said the achievement was the result of hard works of all stakeholders.
A version of this article appears in print on November 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Thursday reported 2,103 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 215,020. Of the total new cases, 864 are females and 1,239 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,229 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal national football team manager Madhu Sudan Upadhyaya has tested positive for coronavirus infection in Dhaka. The Nepali team played a goalless draw in the second match on Tuesday after facing a 2-0 defeat to lose the twomatch series 1-0. The national team is scheduled to return h Read More...
KATHMANDU: Seventeen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,276. 2,103 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 215,020. Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,229 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Thursday. Of the total infections, 513 are females and 716 are males. In the last 24 hours, 965 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur re Read More...
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping is calling for closer international cooperation on making a vaccine for the coronavirus available. Xi spoke Thursday in an address delivered via video at an event at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. Xi said: “To beat the virus and promote Read More...
DHANGADHI: A 40-kilometre section of Sahajpur-Bogatan road has come to halt as the construction company has not received clearance to fell the trees along the road yet. The construction of 108-km road that links Kailali’s Sahajpur to Doti’s Bogtan began 33 years ago. The blacktopping Read More...
NEW YORK: Charles Yu's “Interior Chinatown,” a satirical, cinematic novel written in the form of a screenplay, has won the National Book Award for fiction. Tamara Payne and her father the late Les Payne's Malcolm X biography, “The Dead Are Arising,” was cited for nonfiction and Kacen Call Read More...
NEW YORK: Former President Barack Obama's “A Promised Land” sold nearly 890,000 copies in the US and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the best selling presidential memoir in modern history. The first-day sales, a record for Penguin Random House, includes pre-orders, e-b Read More...