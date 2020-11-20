Nepali team qualifies

KATHMANDU: The Nepali team earned berth in finals of the 12th Esports World Championship.
The Dota2 Nepal team of Abhinav Shakya, Ayush Pant, Irin Rai, Shranup Tandukar and Sumit Shrestha won the regional qualifying event and made it to the World Championship slated for from December 6-12 in Israel, informed Nepal Esports Association in a release on Thursday.
According to the NEA, the regional championship was held virtually due to the COV- ID-19. Dota2 Nepal, playing as myRevenge, had won the second Nepal Esports Championship to make it to the regional qualification.
The World Championship, organised by the International Esports Federation, features three categories — Tekken7, Dota2 and PES.
A version of this article appears in print on November 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
