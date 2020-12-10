Neymar hat-trick as PSG crush Basaksehir 5-1 in suspended game

PARIS: Neymar bagged a hat-trick as Paris St Germain topped Champions League Group H with a 5-1 home victory over Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday, a day after the game was suspended amid an alleged racist incident.
The PSG and Basaksehir players, as well as the three field referees, took a knee before kickoff one day after both teams walked off in protest after the Turkish side had accused the assistant referee of using a racist word against their assistant coach Pierre Webo.
Neymar struck three times and Kylian Mbappe scored his first goals in the competition in a year as PSG, who had already qualified for the last 16, advanced from the group stage with 12 points, ahead of RB Leipzig thanks to their better head-to-head record against the German side.
Webo, who had been sent off, had his red card suspended pending a UEFA investigation into the incident and the Cameroonian sat on the bench with the rest of the team’s staff.
Neymar opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a splendid curled shot from outside the area that went into the top corner.
A sharp counter-attack then led Mbappe to play through Neymar, who doubled the French champions’ lead with a cross shot in the 38th.
Mbappe made it 3-0 three minutes before the break with a penalty awarded after keeper Mert Gunok had brought down Neymar. Mitchel Bakker had followed up and tapped in but he was ruled offside following a VAR review and referee Danny Makkelie gave PSG the spot-kick.
France striker Mbappe, 21, became the youngest player to score 20 goals in the Champions League.
Neymar, who has scored six goals from five appearances in the competition this season, added the fourth five minutes into the second half with a powerful strike from just inside the area.
Basaksehir, who had drawn two and lost three of their last five competitive games, had little to offer but they reduced he arrears in the 57th thanks to a powerful Mehmet Topal volley.
But PSG restored their four-goal advantage when Mbappe, who had not netted in his nine previous Champions League appearances, tapped in from Angel Di Maria’s pass on 62 minutes.
Basaksehir, who were eliminated from all European competitions before kick-off, finished bottom of the group with three points.
Third-placed Manchester United will play in the Europa League last 32 after picking up nine points.
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 8 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said use of hate speech in the name of religion should end. The prime minister said this while laying the foundation stone of ‘Peace Suddammawasa - Elderly Residential Home’ to be constructed on the premises of Sulakshyan Kirti Bihar in Kirti Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, DECEMBER 8 Janata Samajbadi Party’s senior leader Rajendra Mahato today said the country stood to lose the political gains achieved through people’s sacrifice due to the government’s incompetence. Mahato slammed the government and said the incumbent government’s unilateral de Read More...
RAMECHHAP, DECEMBER 8 Of the contracts signed for the government-provided grant to build new homes for earthquake victims, 41,971 homes have been constructed so far in Ramechhap. As per official data, 48,497 quake-affected families had signed contracts with the government seeking home construc Read More...
JANAKPURDHAM, DECEMBER 8 Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai said the government was working to bring high-level infrastructure development to Janakpurdham. Inaugurating the new terminal building and control tower at Janakpur airport today, he described the airport Read More...
WASHINGTON: A key test of SpaceX’s Mars rocket Starship was automatically aborted on Tuesday just one second before liftoff, postponing the first high-altitude test of a rocket system that billionaire Elon Musk hopes will carry humans on the moon and eventually Mars. The 16-story-tall Starship pr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that corruption, whether carried out in big or small degree by anyone, is unpardonable. He stated this in his message given today on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day. Stating that only a single index could not conclude wheth Read More...
DHANGADHI: A three-year-old boy has been missing for the last three days in Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City-13 of Kailali district. According to police, Aayush Rana, who has been living with his grandmother in Kailari village after his mother Radha abandoned him, is missing since Monday night. Radh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal has clinched three gold and a silver medal in the 21st edition of World Power Lifting Championship Men's and Women-2020 in Amarawati, India held from December 5 to 8. Hasan Gurung bagged a gold medal in the 82.5kg senior category whereas Ashish Ale Magar and Shruti Karki secured Read More...