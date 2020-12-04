Nishikori keen to test himself against the best again

Japan’s Kei Nishikori hopes to be back on court playing against the best in the world next year after his 2020 season was wrecked by COVID-19 and injury.
Nishikori spent 10 months on the sidelines after undergoing elbow surgery and was slated to return at this year’s U.S. Open but pulled out after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
He played six tour-level matches before his season was cut short by another injury, this time to his shoulder, in a five-set loss to Italian Stefano Travaglia at the French Open in September.
“We had few tournaments (due to the pandemic) and my season came to an end when I was beginning to get my feel back,” Kyodo news quoted the former world number four as saying on Friday.
“I really can’t wait for next year.
“I couldn’t face top-10 ranked players this season. I want to compete at that level again as soon as I can.”
Nishikori was the first man from Asia to reach a Grand Slam final when he finished runner-up at the 2014 U.S. Open but has struggled for consistency at the highest level, lifting just one ATP Tour title in the past four seasons.
The 30-year-old is also keen to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, which were pushed back by a year due to the pandemic.
“(My shoulder) has recovered to a decent level. It’ll be definitely okay for next year,” Nishikori said. “I’ll prepare (for the Olympics) assuming that they will take place.”
GAIGHAT: A forest security personnel died in a freak accident as a the barrel of a gun he found in the forest exploded in Udayapur district, on Wednesday night. Information officer Jageshwar Sah at District Forest Office, Udayapur identified the deceased as Lekhnath Bastola of Duhabi Municipality Read More...
CHITWAN: Government is set to conduct the long-awaited rhino census in Chitwan, Parsa, Bardiya and Shukla Phanta national parks. It had been planned to conduct rhino census in 2018 after a large number of rhinos were swept away by the flood and many others died in natural disasters in 2017. H Read More...
KATHMANDU: The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD) is being observed worldwide today. The theme for this year is 'Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World by, for and with persons with disabilities'. The Day was proc Read More...
Last week I went to the doctor for a checkup. I found her sweet and nice. But I was shocked when she asked me a question related to my gender. We mostly see girls have long hair and boys have short. We also see girls wear shades of pink and purple while boys wear shades of green, black and blue Read More...
KATHMANDU: The per tola price of gold has increased by Rs 1,600 in the domestic market today. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Association, the price of hallmark gold has been determined at Rs 92,600 per tola (11.66 grams) today while it was Rs 91,600 per tola on Wedne Read More...
KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally has advanced to 237,589 as 1,343 additional infections emerged on Thursday. Of the total cases, 534 are females while 809 are males. In the last 24 hours, 561 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 455 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur an Read More...
KATHMANDU: Thirteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,551. Meanwhile, 1,343 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 237,589. Over 1.4 million deaths from the disease ha Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has met with President Bidya Devi Bhandari ahead of Thursday's meeting of Council of Ministers. According to Baluwatar sources, the Prime Minister is in Shital Niwas for a regular meeting. Of late, PM Oli has been soliciting the president's advice on the Read More...