NPC defeat Basah Rising, enter semis

Khagendra Prasad Ghimire

Dhankuta, December 30

Nepal Police Club defeated Basah Rising Youth Club of Udaypur 5-0 and advanced to the semi-finals of the Martyr Ridamahang-Ramalihang Aathpahariya first Women’s Gold Cup Football Tournament here at the local Tundikhel grounds on Monday.

Nisha Sunuwar scored a hat-trick, while Ranjita Gurung and Amrita Jaisi scored one each for the NPC, who joined fellow departmental teams Nepal APF Club and Tribhuvan Army Club in the last four.

Sunuwar opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the match, while Gurung doubled the tally in the 53rd minute. Jaisi made it 3-0 in the 60th minute before Sunuwar struck twice to complete the scoring.

Sunuwar scored her second goal of the match in the 64th minute and completed her hat-trick in the injury time. Sunuwar was adjudged the player of the match.

On Tuesday, hosts Dhankuta Football Club will take on Rautahat Football Club in the last quarter-final match and the winners will face TAC for a place in the final. APF will play against NPC in another semi-final match. A total of eight teams are taking part in the tournament organised by Kirat Aathpahariya Samaj Nepal.

Along with the trophies, top two teams of the tournament will get Rs 200,000 and Rs 100,000 respectively.

A version of this article appears in print on December 31, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook