NZ wrap up record win over West Indies in first test

WELLINGTON: New Zealand wrapped up a record innings and 134-run victory over West Indies before lunch on the fourth day of the first test in Hamilton on Sunday after finally breaking a rearguard action from Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph.
The victory margin was the largest by New Zealand over West Indies, surpassing the innings and 105-run win at Wellington’s Basin Reserve in 1999, and gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
New Zealand had been cruising to victory inside three days, and were close to the rare feat of dismissing a side twice in one day, before Blackwood and Joseph came together at 89-6 and shared a 155-run partnership.
Blackwood completed his second test century on Sunday but fell for 104 shortly after Joseph was caught in the deep for 86 and Neil Wagner finished off the innings at 247 when he bowled Shannon Gabriel for a duck.
“We were fortunate to get off to a good start and to be able hold that position,” New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said.
“Coming into today we knew the West Indies batted deep and they showed that. It was great the guys stuck with it.”
The hosts had scored 519 for seven declared on the back of man-of-the-match Williamson’s career-best 251 and dismissed the tourists for 138 in their first innings midway through the third day.
Williamson had little hesitation imposing the follow-on and his bowlers again ripped through the West Indies batting, leaving them teetering before Blackwood and Joseph counter attacked in the final session.
Blackwood resumed on 80 on Sunday and survived a dropped catch by Ross Taylor on 89 before he brought up his second test century with a single off Kyle Jamieson.
Joseph was within sight of his maiden test century but he holed out to substitute fielder Mitchell Santner at deep point, which effectively ended the tourists’ resistance.
The second test starts at the Basin Reserve on Dec. 11.
