Outstanding Gnabry and bit of luck saved Bayern says Flick

LISBON: Bayern Munich needed a bit of luck and the quality of Serge Gnabry to survive early Olympique Lyonnais pressure and book their spot in the Champions League final, Bayern coach Hansi Flick said after their 3-0 win on Wednesday.
Winger Gnabry scored twice before Robert Lewandowski added a late third goal but the Bavarians had to survive early pressure from the French side who also hit the post.
“It was an intense game and we knew it would be like that,” Flick told a news conference. “Lyon had a great performance, pressured us and we survived it with a bit of luck especially at the start.”
Gnabry struck in the 18th and 33rd minutes to put the Germans in the driving seat but it was a far less dominant performance than last week’s 8-2 demolition of Barcelona.
“Serge’s individual performance settled our nerves. The 1-0 was outstanding. His finish and his run, just outstanding,” Flick said.
“His development in the past few years has been amazing and you can see that he is very close to a world-class player,” he said of the Germany international who has scored nine goals in nine Champions League games this season.
Bayern face Paris St Germain, 3-0 winners over RB Leipzig on Tuesday, in the final and they will need to improve their defence.
“It is clear we did not defend as well as usually,” said Flick, whose team are unbeaten in 2020 in all competitions.
“The focus is now on Paris. We want to give it everything we have. I don’t think that the attacking game of Lyon is far worse than PSG. They were ambitious in attack.
“We lost possession which we have to stop doing. Now we have to rest and on Sunday try to win the title with another top performance against Paris,” he said.
What has changed in our lives because of this pandemic? What will our future be like? For about five months, we have had to change our lives dramatically, we have had to stop ourselves from meeting friends and family. We cannot go out to buy toys for our kids, get new clothes, and buying groceries h Read More...
Kathmandu, August 19 Overview Corruption can broadly be defined as the abuse of entrusted power for private gain. Corruption ranges from the broad term of misuse of power and authority to moral decay. In simple terms, corruption may be described as an act of bribery or the use of public power Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 554,388 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Two more persons diagnosed with coronavirus infection have died from the disease in Birgunj, Parsa, confirmed the District Administration Office. The deceased have been identified as an 84-year-old elderly male, and another man, aged 57, permanent residents of Birgunj Metropolitan City-4 Read More...
MUMBAI: India reported more than 64,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day, with more than 1,000 deaths in the same period, federal health ministry data showed on Wednesday. The world's second-most populous country had 64,531 new infections, which took the virus tally to 2. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court of India has ordered a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput while asking Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence related to the case to the CBI citing that it has limited investigation powers. According to IANS Justice Hrishikesh Roy said the CBI w Read More...
KATHMANDU: Amid the rumours that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was battling lung cancer, his wife Maanayata Dutt has revealed that he is undergoing preliminary treatment in Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital. On August 18, Maanayata said in a statement: "Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mu Read More...
KATHMANDU: On the occasion of Father's Day, the Embassy of Israel in cooperation with Kathmandu Marriott Hotel, delivered delectable healthy and freshly packed vegetarian Israeli food to Manav Kalyan Samaj, today. The Israeli Embassy also donated medical goods including hand sanitizers, sanit Read More...