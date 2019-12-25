Players’ ban reduced

Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: The Disciplinary Committee of All Nepal Football Association on Tuesday reduced the suspension of four players after they appealed for review.

The ANFA had on December 13 banned Anjan Bista and Santosh Tamang for 45 days and Bimal Gharti Magar and Dinesh Rajbanshi for 90 days and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 each. “After receiving an appeal from the players, the appeal committee has decided to reduce the suspension,” said ANFA. “The suspension will now come into effect from November 16,” the ANFA added.

The four players were suspended after they were found to have spent a night in Thamel’s discos and clubs on the eve of the team’s departure to Bhutan to play FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup qualifiers match against Kuwait.

A version of this article appears in print on December 25, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook