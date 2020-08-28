Pogba left out of France squad after testing positive for COVID-19

PARIS: France midfielder Paul Pogba has been left out of their squad for next month’s Nations League matches after testing positive for COVID-19, manager Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.
Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was called up as a late replacement for Manchester United’s Pogba.
“I had to make a last-minute change to this list because Paul Pogba was planned to be in this list,” Deschamps told reporters.
“But unfortunately for him, he took a test (for COVID-19) yesterday which turned out to be positive today, so at the last minute he was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga.”
France are set to visit Sweden on Sept. 5 and host Croatia three days later.
France squad
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan, Steve Mandanda
Defenders: Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Clement Lenglet, Ferland Mendy, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane
Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, N’Golo Kante, Steven Nzonzi, Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko
Forwards: Houssem Aouar, Wissam Ben Yedder, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Jonathan Ikone, Anthony Martial, Kylian Mbappe
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 27 The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has sent a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) to break the reported syndicate of international airline companies in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test being conducted on passengers they are Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali today held a virtual meeting with the United Kingdom's State Minister for South Asia, Lord Ahmed. In a press statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "During the meeting, both the leaders exchanged views on Read More...
Kathmandu, August 27 The country’s external relations witnessed a robust growth in multiple sectors with important initiatives taken and notable achievements made in the past one year, states the annual report released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this week. Report on Nepal’s Foreign Read More...
Kathmandu, August 27 As the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in Kathmandu valley, the issue of contaminated waste generated by hospitals, health care facilities and isolation centres has emerged as a new challenge for local level governments. The amount of contaminated waste has been in Read More...
Kathmandu, August 27 Though prohibitory orders restricting mobility and non-essential services are in place in Kathmandu valley their implementation has remained poor. People’s activities and mobility taking place in the name of emergency situations have rendered a severe blow to the governm Read More...
Naomi Osaka has decided to play her semi-final at the Western & Southern Open in New York after previously saying she would withdraw from the match to protest against racial injustice. The 22-year-old two-time Grand Slam winner was originally scheduled to play her semi-final on Thursday b Read More...
ASUNCION: Coronavirus cases passed the 7 million mark in Latin America on Thursday even as some countries begin to show a slight decline in infections in a region with the world's highest level of contagion, according to a Reuters tally. The daily average of cases fell to about 77,800 in the Read More...
ROSARIO: Lionel Messi has never hidden his desire to play for hometown club Newell’s Old Boys and though his decision to leave Barcelona prompted dancing in the streets of Rosario on Thursday, most fans know he's probably not coming home just yet. Officials and supporters of the club beli Read More...