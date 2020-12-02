Porto join Manchester City in advancing in Champions League

PORTO: FC Porto joined Manchester City in advancing to the next phase of the Champions League after the two played out a goalless draw in their Group C clash on Tuesday.
The point, combined with defeat for Olympiakos in France, was enough to ensure Porto finished second while City, who had already qualified last week, are assured of top place.
But Pep Guardiola’s team surrendered their 100% record in the group despite dominating their hosts as they set up a myriad of chances but proved unable to make the breakthrough.
With one round left to play, City are on 13 points, three more than Porto – with both well clear of Olympiakos and Olympique Marseille, who have three points each.
City pinned Porto back for most of the contest at the Estadio do Dragao and looked to have eventually broken through when substitute Gabriel Jesus found the net in the 80th minute, only for VAR to determine Joao Cancelo had been offside in the build-up.
Raheem Sterling had two efforts cleared off the line –- one by his own team mate –- while Porto goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin made several sharp stops in an impressive display.
Sterling got a goalward touch to the ball at the near post in the 69th minute and as it sped across the goal mouth, Ferran Torres stretched in to steer it over the line but bizarrely succeeded only in hooking it clear of the goal.
In the first half, Sterling had cut in from the flank and blasted towards goal but the effort was cleared off the Porto line by Zaidu Sanussi.
The City skipper’s best opportunity, however, came just before the hour mark when Phil Foden’s floated pass put the pacey England star away on goal, only to see him smothered by the on-rushing Marchesin in a fine stop.
The ball rebounded off the goalkeeper and fell for the supporting Torres but the back spin caught him out and he was unable to tuck away the opportunity.
City will finish their campaign at home to Marseille next week while Porto travel to Olympiakos in another dead rubber.
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 30 Hundreds of people staged a protest rally today from Baneshwor to Maitighar Mandala demanding restoration of monarchy in the country. Youths, elderly and children and people of all professions joined today’s protest. The protest programme was organised by a group na Read More...
BARA, NOVEMBER 30 Foundation stones for primary hospitals were laid in four local levels of Bara under the federal government’s policy of expanding access to health services. Foundation stones were laid in Nijgadh and Kolhabi municipalities and Subarna and Feta rural municipalities. As pa Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 30 Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun, who is close to Dahal, today said at a public forum in Rolpa district that second generation leaders of the party were ready to lead the government and the party if the two co-chairpersons stepped down from t Read More...
It is in the interest of the airlines to see to it that the health protocols are followed sincerely and strictly Nine months after the country went into a lockdown on March 24 that brought all economic activities, including tourism-related, to a standstill, mountain flights are taking to the skies Read More...
KATHMANDU: Four women wearing protective gear lift the body of a coronavirus victim at the Pashupati crematorium in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, and hand it over to crematory workers - a scene unimaginable in the conservative country in recent years. Women touching a dead body is still a cultu Read More...
MANGALBARE: Two persons died while two others sustained injuries in a jeep accident at Lumde of Phakphokthum RM, Ilam on Monday evening. Police have indentified one deceased as Dinesh Limbu of Mai Municipality-9 while another victim is yet to be identified. The jeep (Ko 2 Cha 15) ferrying ve Read More...
SIRAHA: Property worth around Rs 20 million were damaged after a fire gutted two garment shops in Golbazaar Municipality-4, Siraha, on Monday night. The fire destroyed all the property housed inside two shops --Kanchan Vastralaya and Kishan Traders and Suppliers -- including Rs 50,000 cash, c Read More...
Solar energy is by far the largest and most sustainable energy resource in Nepal. Nepal is a country with high solar potential, moderate hydro resources and small wind and bio energy resources. Hydroelectricity struggles to compete with the flexibility and low-cost of solar, particularly because the Read More...