Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: President of Cricket Association of Blind (CAB) Nepal Pawan Ghimire was elected as Treasurer of the World Blind Cricket Limited for the second term.

Ghimire defeated Mani Mothilal of South Africa 6-3 in the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the WBCL on Sunday, informed CAB Nepal in a release. Ghimire was elected as the Treasurer for the first time in 2018.

The election unanimously elected Sayed Sultan Shah of Pakistan as its chairman, while Bhawani Prasad of the West Indies and Rajnish Hennery of India were elected as Vice-Presidents.

Likewise, Raymon Moxley was elected for the post of General Secretary.

The meeting decided to hold third T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in 2022 in India and also organise first blind women cricket triangular series between Nepal, Pakistan and India later this year.

A version of this article appears in print on November 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook