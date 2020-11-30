KATHMANDU: President of Cricket Association of Blind (CAB) Nepal Pawan Ghimire was elected as Treasurer of the World Blind Cricket Limited for the second term.
Ghimire defeated Mani Mothilal of South Africa 6-3 in the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the WBCL on Sunday, informed CAB Nepal in a release. Ghimire was elected as the Treasurer for the first time in 2018.
The election unanimously elected Sayed Sultan Shah of Pakistan as its chairman, while Bhawani Prasad of the West Indies and Rajnish Hennery of India were elected as Vice-Presidents.
Likewise, Raymon Moxley was elected for the post of General Secretary.
The meeting decided to hold third T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in 2022 in India and also organise first blind women cricket triangular series between Nepal, Pakistan and India later this year.
A version of this article appears in print on November 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 28 The country’s sole secondary market witnessed a number of records broken in the trading week between November 22 and 26, with the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index surging by 6.47 per cent or 115.13 points week-on-week to scale to a new peak. Opening at 1,778.12 p Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 28 Gold and silver prices took a beating in the trading week between November 22 and 27, weighed down by resilient economic data, positive vaccine results and the start of the US presidential transition process. According to the rate list of Federation of Nepal Gold and Sil Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s leading commercial bank, Nabil Bank and leading online marketplace, Daraz, have jointly launched the Sarathi Programme. Under this strategic partnership, small and medium enterprises (SME) selling via Daraz online shopping marketplace will be able to obtain a wide range of cr Read More...
DHANGADHI: The first day/night or floodlit cricket series of the country has started in Dhangadhi of Kailali district from Saturday. The cricket series organised by Shikhar Youth Club, Dhangadhi is being played at the cricket ground in Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City-13. According to Annat Bo Read More...
KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally reached 231,978 as 1255 additional infections emerged on Sunday. The capital hosts the highest amount of active cases which, on an average, reports half of the daily reported live infections. Likewise, 1404 people who were earlier infected with the vir Read More...
LONDON: The British government appointed a vaccines minister on Saturday as it prepares to inoculate millions of people against the coronavirus, potentially starting within days. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Conservative lawmaker Nadhim Zahawi will oversee the country's biggest vaccine progr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twenty-five more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,479. Meanwhile, 1,255 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 231,978. Over 1.4 million deaths from the dis Read More...
ADDIS ABABA: Six explosions were reported in the Eritrean capital, Asmara, late on Saturday, the U.S. State Department said on Twitter although the cause and location were not clear. “At 10:13 p.m. on Nov 28 there were six explosions in Asmara,” the State Department said in the post on Sunday. Read More...