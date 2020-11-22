Rahane, Pujara must raise game in Australia, says Gavaskar

NEW DELHI: India need not lose sleep over Virat Kohli’s absence in the last three tests against Australia but Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara will have to shoulder extra responsibilities, batting great Sunil Gavaskar has said.
Regular skipper and batting mainstay Kohli will return home after the opening test in Adelaide next month to attend the birth of his first child with deputy Rahane set to lead in the remaining three matches.
“Indian players do tend to raise their game when he is not around,” former India captain Gavaskar told the Times of India newspaper, citing some of India’s victories in Kohli’s absence.
“They understand they have to make up for his absence.”
“It’s going to be tough for Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. Both these players have to bat out of their skin.”
Rahane has occasionally led India and would enjoy the responsibility, Gavaskar said.
Pujara was adjudged man-of-the-series when India beat Australia 2-1 in 2018/19, becoming the first Asian side to triumph in a test series Down Under.
Known for his impeccable temperament, Pujara prefers to grind down attacks with his compact defence and Gavaskar said the top order batsman should be allowed to play his natural game.
“That’s what got him here. You don’t tamper with a player’s natural aptitude or temperament,” said Gavaskar, who was the first batsman to score 10,000 test runs.
“…nobody should be telling Pujara how to get runs as long as he is getting the runs and the hundreds.
“If he is let alone and no pressure is put on him, that’s going to work in India’s favour. He is so rock steady, the others can score around him and play shots.”
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley reports 899 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday Till date, 1,652,043 test Read More...
LAHORE: Tens of thousands of mourners attended the funeral of a hardline Pakistani cleric in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday, defying a government ban on large public gatherings in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Khadim Hussain Rizvi, 54, died of cardiac arrest Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 21 Businesspersons involved in the import of vaccines say the government must reach deals with COVID-19 vaccine producing countries and inform what quantities of vaccines it wants to import from those companies or else, the country might not get the vaccines on time. A drug Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 21 As sugar mills have once again failed to clear dues, sugarcane farmers from Sarlahi district are gearing to start a protest in the capital. A team of sugarcane farmers from Sarlahi had met Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies Lekhraj Bhatt two weeks ago demanding Read More...
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur moved top of the Premier League after a classic Jose Mourinho inspired performance delivered a 2-0 victory over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Saturday. Goals in each half from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani lo Celso, secured the three points and a f Read More...
NEWCASTLE: Chelsea became the seventh club to top the Premier League standings this season after a 2-0 victory at Newcastle United on Saturday courtesy of an own goal by Federico Fernandez and Tammy Abraham's second-half effort. Frank Lampard's side dominated before the break and took th Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 21 Kathmandu Metropolitan City has issued a public notice requesting persons rendered jobless due to the COVID-19 pandemic to contact its ward offices for relief under the ‘Cash for Work’ scheme. The metropolis said it had already put in place a procedure to guarantee a Read More...
MANCHESTER: A twice-taken penalty from Bruno Fernandes gave an unimpressive Manchester United a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, their first home victory of the Premier League season. Fernandes's first effort was saved by West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone but referee David Coote or Read More...