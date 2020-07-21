Ronaldo brace puts Juventus on brink of another title

TURIN: Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, the first a penalty awarded for handball, to give Juventus a 2-1 win over Lazio which put them on the brink of a ninth successive Serie A title on Monday.
Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, his 50th Serie A goal, and added a second after team mate Paulo Dybala left him with an open goal three minutes later.
Ciro Immobile pulled one back for a Lazio in the 83rd minute, leaving him and Ronaldo tied on 30 goals as Serie A’s joint topscorers.
Juventus, with 80 points, are eight clear of Inter Milan with four games each to play followed by Atalanta on 71 and Lazio fourth on 69.
Only one point behind Juve when the season restarted, Lazio have lost four of their last five games after being ravaged by injuries.
“Ronaldo’s an amazing player because he has an impressive ability to recover between games,” said Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri. “I’m not so much talking about the physical aspect but the mental aspect as well.
“We need to get another four points, every point is difficult at the moment when we’re playing every three days, so we’ve got to keep focused.”
During an even first half, Alex Sandro headed against the post for Juve and Immobile thumped a low shot against the foot of the upright for Lazio. Apart from that, Immobile saw little of the ball and often found himself alone against three defenders.
The game swung Juve’s way after halftime when Ronaldo’s shot struck the arm of Lazio defender Bastos.
The referee awarded a free kick but, after a VAR review that took nearly three minutes, ruled that Bastos handled inside the area and Ronaldo scored with a penalty which squirmed under Thomas Strakosha’s hand.
That made him the first player to score 50 or more goals in each of Serie A, La Liga and the English Premier League.
Three minutes later, Luiz Felipe lost the ball to Dybala who burst forward on the break and generously laid the ball off for Ronaldo to score into an empty net.
Ronaldo also headed against the bar but Lazio came back into the game when Immobile was tripped by Leonardo Bonucci after pouncing on a misunderstanding between the Juve defender and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.
Immobile converted the penalty himself and Szczesny denied Lazio an equaliser when he palmed away a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic free kick which was heading for the top corner.
Nepse surges by 6.04 per cent 3 circuit breakers in an hour KATHMANDU, JULY 19 Provisions to boost businesses and the secondary market that were included in the Monetary Policy unveiled by Nepal Rastra Bank on Friday has had a positive impact on Nepal Stock Exchange. The stock exchan Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 19 Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal today told party leaders, including senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, that he had not sealed a secret deal with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on holding the party’s special general convention in November. Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 19 The policies and programmes for the securities and commodities exchange market for fiscal 2020-21 have been made public by Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON) today. In a webinar hosted today, Bhisma Raj Dhungana, chairperson of the regulatory body, addressed all the concerned Read More...
VITORIA GASTEIZ: Lionel Messi finished as top scorer in La Liga for a record seventh time after netting twice as dethroned champions Barcelona ended their disappointing campaign on a high with a resounding 5-0 win at Alaves on Sunday. Barca finished the season second in the standings on Read More...
LONDON: Chelsea beat Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday to book their place in an all-London FA Cup final, helped by two glaring errors from goalkeeper David de Gea and an own goal by Harry Maguire. Chelsea, who face rivals Arsenal in the Aug. 1 showpiece, had lost to United three times Read More...
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane looked back to his best with two quality goals as his side dealt a huge blow to Leicester City's top-four hopes with a 3-0 victory in the Premier League on Sunday. Kane struggled for sharpness when the season resumed last month, a legacy of t Read More...
Kathmandu, July 19 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has issued a circular to all local levels, directing them to collect details of unemployed people in their respective areas and prepare a list by August 23, according to a letter of the Ministry of Labour, Employment an Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 19 The Hotel Association Nepal (HAN) has signed an agreement today with Nepal Free Hotel Workers Union regarding salary payment. To cope with the current crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic HAN and the workers signed a six-point agreement. Based on the agreement, workers wil Read More...