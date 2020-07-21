Root hails ‘Mr Incredible’ Stokes after Manchester masterclass

MANCHESTER: England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ Manchester masterclass has convinced captain Joe Root that the team are “in the presence of greatness” and that sky was the limit for “Mr Incredible”.
Stokes’ match haul of 254 runs and three wickets fashioned England’s series-levelling victory against West Indies in the second test on Monday, also earning him the player-of-the-match award.
“He’s Mr Incredible, I suppose,” Root said, comparing Stokes to the muscular cartoon superhero. “He looks a bit like him, and will probably end up the same shape too.
“I think the sky is the limit for him really, when you watch how he goes about things, there’s no reason why he can’t keep performing this consistently.”
Even in their four-wicket defeat in the series opener at Southampton Stokes managed 89 runs and six wickets, leading the side while Root attended the birth of his second child.
“I think everyone understands that we are watching a player at the peak of his powers, at the peak of world cricket, delivering time and time again,” Root said.
“We have to savour that, we have to appreciate that and understand that we are – without trying to pump his tyres too much – in the presence of greatness.”
Stokes was also a key player for England last year, pushing them to a thrilling 50-overs World Cup final win and smashing an unbeaten century to ensure victory in an Ashes test against Australia at Headingley.
Root said the 29-year-old had added “different gears” to his game.
“Here he showed a bit more versatility really, within himself, and the fact that he’s more complete player now,” he added
KATHMANDU, JULY 19 The policies and programmes for the securities and commodities exchange market for fiscal 2020-21 have been made public by Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON) today. In a webinar hosted today, Bhisma Raj Dhungana, chairperson of the regulatory body, addressed all the concerned Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 19 The Hotel Association Nepal (HAN) has signed an agreement today with Nepal Free Hotel Workers Union regarding salary payment. To cope with the current crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic HAN and the workers signed a six-point agreement. Based on the agreement, workers wil Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 19 The incessant rain in the country has somehow minimised the immediate risk of locusts. Issuing a statement today, the Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre has said that the changing direction of the wind and ongoing monsoon season in the country have minimised the r Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 19 A total of 1,082 passengers returned home today. Under the second phase of the repatriation process six flights were conducted today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Himalaya Airlines repatriated 155 passengers and Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) brought Read More...
KATHMANDU: NIBL Ace Capital Ltd, one of Nepal’s leading merchant banking company and a subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL), has come up with a new tailored product ‘NIBL Professional Portfolio Service’ under the portfolio management service. This product aims to create an investm Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, JULY 19 Locals in Saptari district are afraid of contracting coronavirus as the number of new cases are increasing of late. A 72-year-old man died five hours after testing positive for COVID-19 four days ago in Rajbiraj Municipality. Eleven persons tested positive for the virus today Read More...
BAJHANG, JULY 19 The people’s representatives elected from the Nepali Congress as well NC supporters in Thalara Rural Municipality, Bajhang, protested against the budget terming it ‘undue’ allocation. They protested the budget distribution stating that the rural municipality’s leadersh Read More...
GAIGHAT, JULY 19 Cases of rape and divorce are growing each year in Udaypur. The District Court’s registrar Dhan Bahadur Karki said the court registered 218 cases related to divorce till the end of last fiscal, which ended on July 15. Similarly, there were 83 cases of rape in the last fis Read More...