Sahukhala nets 100th league goal

Kathmandu, January 8

Santosh Sahukhala became the first footballer to score 100 goals in league after he netted the equaliser as Chyasal Youth Club played a 2-2 draw against Nepal Police Club in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the Dasharath Stadium today.

Sahukhala netted the landmark goal in the 18th minute of the match when he found the back of the nets in rebound after NPC goalkeeper Shatrughan Kumar Chaudhary spilled Hemant Thapa Magar’s free kick. NPC had taken the lead through Nir Kumar Rai’s goal in the fifth minute.

NPC restored the lead in the 40th minute after Suman Lama found the back of the nets before Sahukhala scored his second goal of the match four minutes into the second half following a cross from Hemant Thapa Magar.

Sahukhala, who began the league campaign with Three Star Club in 2003 scoring six goals in the debut season, netted six goals for Nepal APF Club in the 2004 season. Sahukhala returned to Three Star and scored nine, 11 and 19 goals in three seasons before joining Manang Marshyangdi Club.

After spending a season at MMC scoring 16 goals, Sahukhala rejoined Three Star and scored 17 and nine goals in two editions. The instability in Nepali football and the change in format saw Sahukhala struck in 90s. In between he moved to Japan and stayed away from Nepali football for a couple of years.

Sahukhala joined Chyasal Youth Club last year after All Nepal Football Association resumed the league after four years and the striker netted three goals in the 2018-19 edition. Sahukhala took his tally to 99 after netting three goals in the first two matches in the current season but he was not able to score in the last two games.

He played for four clubs in the oneand-half-decade career and he achieved the feat in 10th league. Basanta Thapa retired after scoring 81 goals, while three other retired footballers — Ramesh Budhathoki, Surendra Tamang and Jibesh Pandey — have completed 50 goals.

Despite being the first player to reach the 100-goal landmark, Sahukhala reacted normally and said he was not much concerned about the achievement. “My main focus was to contribute to the team’s victory rather than concentrating about the landmark,” he said. “I am feeling normal as in other goals.”

Sahukhala said he was more excited when he had reached 50-goal mark. “I also wanted to complete 50 goals when I saw my senior Surendra Tamang did so. But I did not give much importance to 100 goals,” he said. “I hope this achievement will motivate youngsters and I want the new players break this record,” said Sahukhala, who described the goal against Machhindra Club as the best one of his career.

Earlier, Ruslan Three Star Club defeated Brigade Boys Club 3-1. Sushant Shrestha, Ananta Tamang and Wasiu Olandiran Hazmat scored for Three Star, while Roshan Rana Magar netted the consolation goal for BBC.

Sushant Shrestha opened the scoring in the 15th minute following a pass from Ashok Khawas, while Ananta Tamang doubled the tally in the 41st minute after he headed home on a corner kick from Mikchhen Tamang.

Hazmat made it 3-0 in the 58th minute when he chipped over advancing goalkeeper Bishal Sunar.

BBC were reduced to 10 men in the 66th minute after Depak Raj Singh received a direct red card after he fouled Three Star’s Ashok Khawas. BBC did not allow Three Star to capitalise on the numerical advantage. Instead they reduced the deficit in 89th minute when Roshan Thapa Magar found the back of the nets but it was too late for them to stage a comeback.

With the win, Three Star moved to third with 10 points, while BBC remained at seventh with six points.

NPC are at the sixth position with eight points, while Chyasal are ninth with five. Defending champions MMC are at the top with 11 points, while Machhindra are second on better goal difference after being tied on 10 points with Three Star. Tribhuvan Army Club and Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club have nine points each.

