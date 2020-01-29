Samjhana Cup TT

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: Lalitpur Table Tennis Club is organising the third Samjhana Cup Open International Table Tennis Tournament at the Lainchaur covered hall from Saturday.

More than 500 players from Nepal, India, Pakistan and South Korea will take part in the eight-day tournament that offers 14 each gold and silver along with 28 bronze medals, informed the organisers at a press meet on Tuesday.

Top three players in open events will receive Rs 60,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively, while the veteran event winners will get Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,500.

The organisers will also honour the 13th South Asian Games medal winning table tennis players during the closing ceremony of the tournament, which is sponsored by Samjhana Laboratory.

A version of this article appears in print on January 29, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

