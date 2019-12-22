Schools in Saptari district shut down owing to bone-biting cold

Himalayan News Service

Saptari, December 21

Some local levels in Saptari have decided to close schools due to the freezing cold for some days. Teaching- learning activities at schools of the district were adversely affected due to excessive cold.

Rajbiraj Municipality decided to close schools in the municipal area for three days starting December 22. Municipality Mayor Shambhu Yadav said of the six days allocated for the winter vacation in the academic calendar, the municipality has decided to give three days holidays effective from tomorrow.

“Discussion will be held in the meeting of head teachers on December 24 on whether vacation should be extended if the extreme cold weather is prolonged,” he said.

Earlier, Saptakoshi Municipality in Saptari had given winter vacation for five days to schools within the municipal area from 19 December. Likewise, schools in Tilathi Koiladi area had remained closed for two days due to cold.

Life in the district has been badly affected due to cold wave for the past four days. Excessive cold has forced many people stay inside their houses.

