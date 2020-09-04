Serena battles through second-round test at US Open

NEW YORK: Serena Williams battled her way through to a 6-2 6-4 victory over Russia’s Margarita Gasparyan in the second round of the US Open on Thursday, as she continued her bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.
A dominant Williams sailed through the first set at Arthur Ashe Stadium, closing out the first game with one of seven aces on the match before breaking her unseeded opponent’s serve on the second game to take an early 2-0 lead.
The 38-year-old American showed little sign of weakness, aside from a single double fault and a trio of unforced errors, as she finished off the set in just 35 minutes.
Momentum shifted during the second set, however, as Gasparyan, 26, went on the offensive and the six-time champion committed four double faults.
The unseeded Russian drew Williams to the net and sent a forehand pass winner whizzing by her, before forcing her into an error on the next point to break her serve and narrow the lead 3-2.
Williams retaliated, breaking her serve, but Gasparyan refused to back down, eventually leveling the score 4-4.
Williams, a crowd favourite who this year must play without her legions of fans cheering her on, clawed her way back, managing to close out a lengthy 16-point game to hold her serve and retake the lead 5-4, psyching herself up shouting “Come on!” inside the empty stadium.
“It wasn’t that frustrating,” Williams said after the match.
The second-set setback “could help me know what not to do next time.”
The retractable roof of the stadium was put in place after the competitors warmed up due to rain in Flushing Meadows, and the two played in almost pin-drop silence, with spectators barred from the sprawling Queens campus amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
During a changeover toward the end of the contest Williams told the chair umpire she felt like she was “sprinting” to manage her on-court towel, one of the many new health requirements of the COVID-19 era.
“I don’t have enough time,” she said. “I don’t want to get a warning but this is not normal.”
POKHARA: Eight persons were killed while 13 others are missing after a flood swept away settlements in Dhorpatan Municipality-9 of Baglung district on Wednesday night. Four have suffered injuries in the incident. Bhuji Khola swollen after incessant rainfall entered the settlements in the bank Read More...
Biratnagar, September 2 Police have arrested five persons on the charge of looting two traders at gunpoint in Morang. The arrested are Indian national Raju Sah, 27, Kisan Sah, 26, Rabin Sharma, 28, Abhisek Raya, 27 and Nanda Kishor Sah, 26. The arrested had sought ransom from a gutkha t Read More...
PUNTA GORDA: Hurricane Nana brushed past Honduras and barreled toward Belize, where thousands of people were stocking up on food, water and construction materials ahead of its landfall expected early Thursday. Long lines stretched through supermarkets and hardware store shelves were nearly bare a Read More...
SEOUL: Heavy winds and rain lashed much of the Korean peninsula Thursday after Typhoon Maysak made landfall, even as damage from a previous typhoon last week was still being repaired and a third typhoon gathered strength off the coast. Typhoon Maysak, the ninth of the season and the fourth to Read More...
SOFIA: Thousands of Bulgarians rallied in front of the parliament in Sofia on Wednesday in one of the biggest protests so far in two months of demonstrations calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. Tensions rose in the late hours after some protesters threw over 100 small bo Read More...
Manchester United's new midfielder Donny van de Beek has said he will wear the number 34 on his jersey as a tribute to former Ajax Amsterdam team mate Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered brain damage after a heart attack in 2017. Nouri, who also wore the number, made his senior debut in 2016-17 befo Read More...
PARIS: France plans to spend 100 billion euros ($118 billion) to pull its economy out of a deep coronavirus-induced slump, signalling renewed efforts by President Emmanuel Macron to push through a pro-business reform agenda. The stimulus equates to 4% of gross domestic product, meaning France Read More...
KATHMANDU: Six people diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. With the latest additions, Nepal’s Covid-19 fatality toll has now advanced to 257. The Health Ministry in its regular media briefing reported that four women and two men passed aw Read More...