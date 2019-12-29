Shah wins title

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Tahir Shah won the Himalayan Bank Golf Tournament title here at the Royal Nepal Golf Club on Saturday.

Played under stableford ¾ handicap format, Shah accumulated 39 points to win the trophy finishing ahead of Balaram Chaulagain (36) and Saroj Thapa (35). Maj Nischaya Jung Rayamajhi won the gross section award with 34 points. Arshiya Banu came first in women’s section with 39 points, while Kalyani Moktan was second with 31. Capt Mani Lal Thapa (super senior), Maj Krishna Kumar Ale (senior) and Swopnil Bhattarai (junior) also bagged titles along with Rabin Rana (HBL card holder), Jayandra Bikram Shah (guest) and Prachanda Bahadur Shrestha (27th position).

Likewise, Ang Norbu Sherpa won the most birdies award, while Samir Acharya and Tahir Shah bagged longest drive and closest-to-the-pin trophies respectively. Gen Prajwalla SJB Rana received the booby prize.

A total of 77 golfers took part in the tournament.

Himalayan Bank Chairman Manoj Bahadur Shrestha and Australian Ambassador Peter Budd among others handed over the prizes to the winners.

A version of this article appears in print on December 29, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook