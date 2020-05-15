Shrestha bags gold in online world championship

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, May 14

National taekwondo player Kamal Shrestha won gold medal in the World Online Poomsae Championship held in France on Thursday.

The 13th South Asian Games gold medallist, Shrestha accumulated 7.67 points to finish first in the Under-30 years category. Fellow Nepali player Jeet Bahadur Bote grabbed silver with the score of 7.54 points, while Prem Bahadur Limbu of Nepal and Mohhamad Guddri of France finished joint third. Both Boteleb and Limbu had bagged bronze medals in the SA Games.

In the women’s U-30 age category, the SA Games gold medallist Parbati Gurung narrowly missed the gold.

Gurung earned 7.30 points and finished second behind an American player, who got 7.32 points for gold.

According to the coach of the Nepali team Laxman Bahadur Ayer, each player submitted their two videos through youtube link to participate in the tournament. Ayer and Olympian Deepak Bista, who is also the secretary of Nepal Taekwondo Association, facilitated the players’ participation in the championship. A total of seven Nepali players took part in the event, which featured athletes from 27 countries.

Meanwhile, silver medalist Limbu earned nomination in the First Open Dedo European Championship. The videos of the nominees will be uploaded in Facebook and the athlete with most number of views will be the winner, which will be announced on May 20.

