Sudurpaschim beat Malaysian team

Santosh Kafle

Sunsari, January 11

Sudurpaschim Province thrashed Malaysia Selection-XI by eight wickets in the Group D match of the Manmohan Memorial National One-Day Cricket Tournament here at the Inaruwa grounds today.

Batting first, the Malaysian team were bowled out for a paltry 49 runs in 22 overs, while Sudurpaschim raced to 50-2 in 7.2 overs. In a match which was reduced to 47-over-a-side, the visitors lost wickets from the beginning and they never recovered.

Virandeep Singh was the top scorer and the lone batsman to contribute in double figures for the team. Singh struck three fours in his 69-ball 22.

Sher Malla was the pick of the Sudurpaschim bowlers and he completed his five-wicket haul taking 5-11 from 10 overs, while he was ably supported by Binod Lama, who returned with 4-21 from nine overs. Bikram Thagunna grabbed a wicket. Malla was later declared the man of the match.

In reply, Sudurpaschim lost opener Gajendra Bohara (11) with 17 runs on the board, while Arun Airee (six) fell cheaply.

Lokesh Bam remained unbeaten on 15 off just seven balls that included three fours, while Khadak Bohara scored 17-ball 15 with the help of three boundaries.

Dhivendran Mogan and Anwar Rahman took one wicket each for the Malaysian side.

On Sunday, Sudurpaschim Province will play against Gandaki Province.

A version of this article appears in print on January 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

