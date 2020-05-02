Bhomjan remembered

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal Sports Journalists Forum on Friday remembered its member Suman Bhomjan, who was killed in the devastating earthquake in 2015.

The NSJF, in association with its Makawanpur coordination committee, provided food to elderly people at the Om Oldage Home in Chaukitole, Hetauda. Bimala Bhomjan, mother of Suman, his brother Madan Bhomjan, Makawanpur NSJF President Rajan Dahal and national football team members Ranjan Bista and Anjan Bista handed over Rs 10,000 to the oldage home President Buddhi Prasad Poudel.

“As it was not possible to organised formal programme due to lockdown, we decided to feed the elderly people,” said NSJF President Durganath Subedi.

Bhomjan was found under the rubbles of his rented house in Kathmandu on the seventh day of the earthquake.

