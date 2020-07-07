Tallawahs pick Lamichhane in CPL

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, July 6

Star Nepali legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane has been picked up by Jamaica Tallawahs for the eighth edition of the Caribbean Premier League.

Tallawahs bought globe-trotting Lamichhane for $90,000 — the base price set by the player himself — in the draft which was conducted online by the organisers last week. The CPL, however, announced the squads on Monday.

The six-team CPL Tenty20 tournament is slated for August 18 to September 10 in Trinidad and Tobago but the event is yet to be finalised due to the coronavirus pandemic and the organisers are yet to get permission from the government.

Lamichhane, who made his franchise-based league breakthrough from Delhi Darevils in the Indian Premier League in 2018 before getting into almost all the T20 tournaments across the globe, made it to the CPL for the third straight edition.

He played for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 2018 for $5,000 before being picked up by Barbados Tridents last year for $70,000.

Lamichhane was also drafted in The Hundred (England) for 100,000 pounds but the inaugural edition of the tournament has been postponed due to the COVID-19.

