Tendulkar, Lee back using wax to shine ball

NEW DELHI: Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar and former Australia speedster Brett Lee have backed the idea of using wax as an alternative to saliva to shine the ball ahead of a crucial International Cricket Committee (ICC) meeting on Wednesday.
The ICC is expected to announce a temporary ban on applying saliva on the ball — a time-tested practice to generate swing — as the governing body seeks to restart the game after the COVID-19 shutdown.
While cricketers can still use sweat to shine the ball, Tendulkar said players hardly perspired in countries with cooler climates, such as England and New Zealand.
“If you’re not going to allow saliva, and there are places where you don’t sweat, why not use wax or some external substance?” Tendulkar said during his chat with Lee in the Indian’s 100MB online app.
Teams could be given a “quota” of wax per innings, the former India captain recommended.
Australian cricket-ball manufacturer Kookaburra said last month it had developed a wax applicator to enhance shine and aid swing.
Lee said denying the bowlers an alternative would be “unfair”.
“Maybe try a new substance that they can potentially use that everyone agrees on, that the batsmen are happy with, that the bowlers are happy with,” said Lee, who retired from international cricket in 2012.
“I like the idea of having a tub of wax… it’s a very good idea.”
The Australian felt a saliva ban would be tough to police and match officials should be lenient.
“There has to be a lot of leniency, maybe 2-3 warnings per player because I can guarantee you, if the players are told they can’t do it, they won’t do it on purpose but I think it will happen through natural instinct,” he added.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 106,331 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 166,158 Rapid D Read More...
KATHMANDU: Netizens are slamming American actor Mark Wahlberg for his social media message supporting Black Lives Matters movement while pointing out his past hate crimes. Paying tribute to George Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody, Wahlberg posted on his social media accou Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress leader Gagan Thapa has asked the Government of Nepal to provide a breakdown of the expenses incurred for the government's response to coronavirus outbreak. Speaking at the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Thapa said the House must be apprised in brief, point to poin Read More...
CHITWAN: Nepal Army personnel today buried the body of Nepal's fifteenth and Chitwan's first COVID-19 victim on the banks of Narayani River in Bharatpur Metropolis. A 68-year-old person succumbed to Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at the Bharatpur Hospital, this morning. He was transfe Read More...
BARA: Owing to the lack of Viral Transport Medium, testing of COVID-19 through the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method has been affected in Bara district, of late. VTMs are used to collect throat swab samples which makes the testing procedure effective and convenient. "With the lack of VTM, Read More...
KATHMANDU: The meeting of Council of Ministers earlier slated to be held on Tuesday evening has been put off till Wednesday. According to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's Press Advisor Ram Sharan Bajagain, the meeting will be held at around 2pm tomorrow. "Today's meeting could not take place as Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Local businesspersons in Birgunj today donated seven million rupees to purchase a PCR machine to conduct testing of coronavirus infection. Birgunj Chamber of Commerce Chairperson Gopal Kediya and Birgunj Metropolis Mayor Vijaya Kumar Sarawagi agreed on the Memorandum of Understanding (Mo Read More...
SIRAHA: As many as twenty patients undergoing treatment at the Mahendra Ganai Women and Children Hospital for COVID-19 have been discharged following recovery, on Tuesday. According to the Chief of Siraha District Hospital Dr Nagendra Yadav, the patients were discharged today after two sample Read More...