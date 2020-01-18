Thapa, Khadka feted

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Kageshwori Manohara Municipality on Friday felicitated golf coach Dhana Bahadur Thapa and taekwondo referee Ashok Khadka for their achievements in the 13th South Asian Games held in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Janakpur from December 1-10 last year.

Thapa was one of the two golf coaches who led Nepal to double gold medal in the regional sporting extravaganza, while Khadka was the referee in the SA Games.

Former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal handed over Rs 25,000 each along with and felicitation letters to Thapa and Khadka, who hail from Kageshwori Manohara Municipality.

A version of this article appears in print on January 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

