The key strengths of Liverpool’s title winners elect

LONDON: Liverpool could be crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years on Wednesday having turned the Premier League title race into a procession.
They could yet go on and set a host of records too, including most wins, most points and biggest winning margin.
It will go down as a season for the ages, but what makes Juergen Klopp’s side such an unstoppable force?
A CORE OF STEEL
All truly great sides are constructed on unshakeable foundations and Liverpool are no exception.
When Manchester City splashed out 35 million pounds on keeper Ederson in 2017 it raised eyebrows but a year later Liverpool paid nearly double that for another Brazilian shot-stopper, Alisson Becker. It was a masterstroke.
Becker kept 21 clean sheets last season as Liverpool and Manchester City went head-to-head in an epic title race, more than any other keeper. He has 11 this time despite being out injured early in the season.
He exudes calm, distributes the ball like a cultured libero and make the difficult look remarkably routine.
In front of him, Dutch centre back Virgil van Dijk has been a colossus since joining from Southampton in 2018. Rarely can a defensive signing have made such an incredible impact.
Van Dijk’s ability to pick a pass means Liverpool can turn defence into attack in the blink of an eye. And when it comes to defensive basics, he does everything with rare grace.
Then, in front of Van Dijk is Liverpool‘s engine block. Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho, with James Milner as backup, provide the relentless press that opposing sides find so suffocating.
Without them working in unison, Liverpool‘s attacking maestros could not flourish.
WINGING IT
When the impish Philippe Coutinho left for Barcelona in 2018, some feared Liverpool‘s creative spark would fade. Instead they have flourished. Klopp’s early Liverpool sides often came unstuck against the “low block” when lesser opponents sat in deep and let Liverpool pass themselves into knots.
Then something happened. Youth product Trent Alexander Arnold established himself as first-choice right back and left back Andy Robertson joined from Hull for a paltry 8 million.
Operating like well-oiled pistons on each flank, they are arguably the best fullback pairing in the world, providing pace, penetration and creativity to open up even the most limpet-like defensive rearguards.
Alexander-Arnold is second behind only Manchester City magician Kevin de Bruyne in the assist charts this season with 12, while Robertson is fifth on the list with seven.
THE ATTACKING TRIDENT
In Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino Liverpool possess an attacking trio that is almost impossible to contain.
As well as searing pace and lethal finishing prowess, Salah and Mane are a midfielder’s dream, always making intelligent, unpredictable runs.
Salah and Mane bagged 30 league goals between them this season but the unsung hero of the attack is Klopp’s modern day number nine Firmino, running himself into the ground for the cause.
CAPTAIN FANTASTIC HENDERSON
Klopp has ingrained a sense of collective responsibility at Liverpool — a characteristic of all great sides. But skipper Jordan Henderson is their talisman.
It took him an age to come out of the more naturally-gifted Steven Gerrard’s shadow. Even now soccer analysis website transfermarkt.co.uk puts the 30-year-old down at 13th when comparing market values of Liverpool‘s squad.
But his contribution is priceless. Henderson’s passing range has expanded, his energy is relentless and above all, he will not tolerate a dip in standards from his team mates. Henderson shuns the limelight but no captain will be more worthy of raising the Premier League trophy aloft.
BHOJPUR: The landslide at Oyang of Makalu Rural Municipality-2 and 4 in Sankhuwasabha has partially blocked the Arun river leading to displacement of families around the area. According to Deputy Superintendent (DSP) at the Sakhuwasabha District Police Office, Nawaraj Malla, the landslide cause Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has requested his fans to stand and support late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family and fans — his request comes as Khan's fans have come out in his support making #WeStandBySalmanKhan trending on Twitter after a case was filed against him in Rajput's suicid Read More...
Kathmandu, June 21 Read More...
KATHMANDU: On the occasion of International Father's Day on June 2, Twinkle Khanna has penned a note remembering her father, the late superstar Rajesh Khanna while sharing moments she spent with him on her new digital venture Tweak India. "Father's Day, for me, will always be in December. If my f Read More...
KATHMANDU: The guitar American singer-songwriter Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana’s 1993 'MTV Unplugged' sold for $6 million at an auction on June 20. According to the Associated Press, Cobain played the 1959 Martin D-18E guitar in the band’s acoustic performance and subsequent live album was Read More...
KATHMANDU: Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort has denied the claims made by a woman of sexual assault when she was a minor. In a statement on her now deleted Twitter account on June 19, the woman, who identified herself as Gabby, detailed the alleged assault that happened in 2014, according to Dead Read More...
LONDON: More than 8.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 463,527 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2 Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 21 The State Affairs and Good Governance Committee today passed the constitution (amendment) bill proposing to grant naturalised citizenship to foreign women married to Nepali men only after seven years. The parliamentary panel passed the bill on the basis of majority. The bill wa Read More...