Titans find way into PPL playoffs

Rup Narayan Dhakal

Pokhara, December 25

Biratnagar Titans earned a desired victory against Butwal Blasters to make it to the playoffs in the Namaste Pokhara Premier League here at the Pokhara Stadium today.

Invited to take the first strike, the Blasters, who had already advanced to the playoffs, posted 133-8 in their allotted 20 overs. The Titans, who needed to win the match inside 12 overs, raced to 136-6 in 11.4 overs.

The win meant Titans were tied on four points with Kathmandu Golden Warriors and Expert Dhangadhi Blues and they made it to the playoffs on superior run rate.

The Titans and Blasters will face each other again in the eliminator match on Thursday for a place in the final. Chitwan Rhinos made it to the final as the table toppers after winning all five matches in the league round. The final is slated for Saturday.

Harsh Tonk top scored for Blasters with a quick fire 67 off 44 balls that included six boundaries and five sixes, while Shivam Singh scored 37 and Siddhant Lohani contributed 11.

Muhammad Zaid Alam took 4-35 for the Titans, while Kishore Mahato claimed two wickets.

N o m a n Khan was the highest scorer for the Titans with 17-ball 35 that included three fours and a six, while Puneet Mehra scored 32 and Muhammad Zaid Alam contributed 24. Pushpa Thapa remained unbeaten on 18 runs.

Nitesh Thapa took two wickets for the Blasters.

A version of this article appears in print on December 26, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

