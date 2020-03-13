Tusal hold KYC

Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: Santosh Dahal scored the equaliser as Tusal Youth Club played a 2-2 draw against Khumaltar Youth Club in the Martyrs Memorial B Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds on Thursday.

Mohit Gurung put Tusal ahead in the seventh minute before Mahesh Rai levelled the scores for Khumaltar in the 16th minute.

Khumaltar took the lead through Sabin KC’s goal in the 30th minute, while Santosh Dahal netted the equaliser in the 62nd minute to snatch a point. Khumaltar accumulated 10 points and are at the third position in the 12-team table, while Tusal are at the fourth place with seven points.

Satdobato Youth Club are at the top of the standing with 12 points, while Around The Himalayas Bansbari Club are second with 11 points.

A version of this article appears in print on March 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

