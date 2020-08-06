Valencia captaincy snub hastened exit, says City’s Torres

Spanish winger Ferran Torres said Valencia’s failure to hand him the captain’s armband and make him one of their highest-paid players were key factors in his decision to join Manchester City.
The 20-year-old joined the Premier League side on a five-year contract this week for a fee reported to be around 23 million euros ($27.29 million).
“I wanted to stay and I put forward the conditions to do so. They weren’t above the club’s means,” Torres told Spanish newspaper Marca.
“One was for owner Peter Lim to be involved in contract negotiations so that I knew I was important, another was to be captain … The third was to be one of the highest paid players. I wanted two of the three, but none were fulfilled.”
Torres said he first thought about leaving Valencia when he was told he would not be a first-team regular in the recent campaign.
“I started thinking about leaving last summer after the European Under-19 Championship. The club told me personally that they weren’t counting on me,” he said.
“They literally said I was the fifth winger in the squad, that reinforcements were coming and other players from other positions were ahead of me.
“It was a very hard blow for me, but what was worse was that they even put me on the market and offered me to teams in Spain.”
Torres, who scored six goals and had eight assists for Valencia in all competitions last season, joins City as a replacement for Leroy Sane after the German winger moved to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich last month.
KATHMANDU: Vice-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Bamdev Gautam, who till a few weeks ago was siding with the party’s faction led by Co-Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, today said he was in no camp.Gautam issued a press statement through his Personal Aid Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Two more persons have died of coronavirus disease in Parsa taking the district death-toll to 17. A 46-year-old male of Birgunj Metropolitan City-15, who was detected with the coronavirus infection and was under treatment, died on Wednesday morning. The deceased, a diabetic patient Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fortified rice, lentils and vegetable oil, totalling to nearly 1,500 MT, have been distributed by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of Nepal to school children (Grade 1-8) in rural areas. Food items donated by the United States have been handed over to ch Read More...
BIRGUNJ: As many as 133 new coronavirus infection cases have been detected in Bara and Parsa districts today. Among the infected are 26 females between the ages of eight and 72 years. The report made public by Narayani Hospital's laboratory showed 17 cases from Bara district while remaining fr Read More...
MELBOURNE: Master batsman Steve Smith says Australia have "unfinished business" in England, with the achievement of retaining the Ashes last year tempered by defeat in the final test that levelled the series 2-2. Tim Paine's Australia retained the urn in England for the first time since 2001, Read More...
MANCHESTER: Former Europa League winners Manchester United booked a quarter-final spot in the tournament after their second-string side laboured to a 2-1 home win over LASK Linz on Wednesday to seal a 7-1 aggregate rout of the Austrian side. United's reward is a clash with FC Copenhagen in Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 381 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide count to 21,390. The new infections were confirmed after testing 6,359 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours. Among the new Read More...
AYODHYA, INDIA: Despite the coronavirus restricting a large crowd, Hindus rejoiced Wednesday as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke ground on a long-awaited temple of their most revered god, Ram, at the site of a demolished 16th-century mosque. Modi offered prayers to nine stone blocks with Read More...