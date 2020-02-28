Volleyball players Kunwar, Budhathoki felicitated

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 27

The Sanjay Memorial Foundation today felicitated national volleyball team members Chandra Bahadur Kunwar and Binita Budhathoki.

The Nepal Police Club spiker Kunwar, who is also the member of men’s national team for more than a decade, and Nepal APF Club skipper Budhathoki, who won three bronze medals in the South Asian Games with the women’s national team, received Rs 30,000 along with appreciation letters and mementos.

National Sports Council Member Secretary Ramesh Kumar Silwal, President of Nepal Volleyball Association Manoranjan Raman Sharma, President of the Foundation and NVA vice-president Nirose Maskey among others felicitated the players. The Foundation also honoured the women’s team that won silver medal in the 13th South Asian Games, along with men’s national team and sports journalist Prajwal Oli, who bagged AIPS Sports Award recently.

Kunwar thanked the Foundation and its president Maskey for selecting him. “I am grateful to the Foundation for honouring me as such felicitations encourage us to do better in the days to come,” said Kunwar. Budhathoki said the award worked as morale booster for players. “I am extremely happy today. I am speechless as this is my first honour in more than 15 years as a player and captain,” said an emotional Budhathoki.

The Sanjay Memorial Foundation has been felicitating the volleyball players once in two years for their contribution in the sport through national teams and clubs. The Foundation had honoured Sanjay Aryal and Manju Gurung two years ago.

A version of this article appears in print on February 28, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook