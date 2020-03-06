Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: The All Nepal Football Association is organising the first round matches of the Deputy Mayor National Women’s League from March 16-26 at the Dharan Stadium in Sunsari.

A total of seven teams are taking part in the final phase of the tournament, informed the ANFA at a press meet on Thursday. Four municipalities — Chandrapur, Biratnagar, Waling and Chaudandi Gadhi —earned berths from the Deputy Mayor National Women’s Football Tournament held in Rautahat last month and they joined Nepal APF Club, Tribhuvan Army Club and Nepal Police Club in the final phase of the tournament.

The second round matches will be played in Kathmandu in April, while the final round will be held in Biratnagar in May-June. Top four teams will receive Rs 1.5 million, Rs 800,000, Rs 500,000 and Rs 300,000 respectively, while fair play award winning side will earn Rs 150,000. The best player of the tournament will get a scooter, while five best individuals — goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, forward and coach — will receive Rs 50,000 each.

