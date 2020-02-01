Xavier, GGIC thru

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Xavier International College and Golden Gate International College advanced to the Plus-2 boys’ section quarter-finals of the 19th Gyan Niketan Basketball Tournament here on Friday. Xavier defeated New Zenith 50-44 to finish first in Group C. Liyush KC of Xavier top scored in the match with 18 points.

Despite the loss, New Zenith made it to the last eight as the runners-up. In Group D, Sushil Ghale netted 14 points as Golden Gate sent defending champions Times packing with a 34- 27 victory.

The match between Golden Gate and hosts Gyan Niketan will decide the group winners. Likewise, Morgan defeated Glaciers 37-31 to finish in Group A. Min Gurung scored nine points for Morgan.

In school section, hosts Gyan Niketan beat Kathmandu Xavier 37-27, Neric Academy defeated Innovative 54-51, Pushpasadan outplayed Himalaya 46-37 and Navajyoti recorded a 33-20 victory over KMC.

