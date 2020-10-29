Yadav responds to India snub with another match-winning knock

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav produced another match-winning knock in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, prompting many to question his absence from India’s limited-overs squads for the upcoming tour of Australia.
Yadav is among the 12 batsmen who have scored 350-plus runs in this year’s IPL and his 155-plus strike rate is second only to Mayank Agarwal in that group.
Two days after the Indian squads for Australia were announced, the 30-year-old smashed an unbeaten 79 in Mumbai Indians’ five-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore led by India captain Virat Kohli.
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was among those who had questioned Yadav’s omission from Australia tour.
“Don’t know what else @surya_14kumar needs to do get picked in the team India … different people different rules I guess. I request all the selectors to see his records,” Singh tweeted on Tuesday.
After Yadav’s “class” innings against Bangalore, the 40-year-old tweeted “hope selectors are watching him play…”
Mumbai captain Kieron Pollard said Yadav just needed to be patient for his India call-up.
“Deep down inside, he must be very disappointed not getting to don the blue for India but I’m sure he’s very, very close,” Pollard said after Wednesday’s win.
“He’s done some amazing things for us as a franchise, and the most he can do is continue to let the bat talk and score more runs for us and take us all the way.
“If he continues to be this consistent then at some point in time, you are going to get rewarded. Nothing happens before its time, and long may it continue for us as a franchise.”
At least Yadav’s latest effort did not go unnoticed.
While Kohli was at the receiving end of it, India head coach Ravi Shastri hailed the performance on Twitter and advised Yadav to “Stay strong and patient”.
KATHMANDU: Kul Bahadur Gurung, General Secretary of Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA) has been nominated for the candidacy of General Representative in the management committee of the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA). Gurung was nominated during the General Assembl Read More...
Have earmarked 200 mln doses of COVID-19 candidate vaccine COVAX alliance also has deals with AstraZeneca, Novavax PARIS: French drugmaker Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline will supply 200 million doses of their COVID-19 candidate vaccine to a global inoculation scheme backed by the W Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 1,954 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 162,354. Of the total infections, 843 were detected in Kathmandu valley alone — 368 females and 475 males. In the last 24 hours, 696 Read More...
WARSAW, POLAND: People across Poland are vowing to stay off their jobs on Wednesday as part of a nationwide strike to protest a top court ruling that bans abortions in cases of congenitally damaged fetuses. The nationwide strike comes amid a deepening standoff between angry crowds who have been t Read More...
ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Western countries attacking Islam want to "relaunch the Crusades" as a row flared between Turkey and France about cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad. Erdogan said in a speech to lawmakers from his AK Party in parliament that standing a Read More...
BAKU: Fourteen civilians were killed on Wednesday and more than 40 wounded when Armenian armed forces shelled the Azeri town of Barda, RIA news agency cited Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's office as saying. The Armenian defence ministry denied Azeri claims its forces had shelled the town. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The central committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) slated for October 31 to November 2 this year has been postponed due to the risk of COVID-19. In a press statement issued by the NCP’s central office secretaries Ishwori Rijal and Shreeram Dhakal here today, the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date,1,409,295 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, o Read More...