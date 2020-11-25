Youthful Barca take care of Dynamo to seal knockout place

KYIV: An inexperienced Barcelona side missing Lionel Messi eventually cruised to a 4-0 win away to Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the 17th consecutive season and continue their 100% start in the competition.
After a sluggish first half, the Catalans took the lead early in the second half as U.S international Sergino Dest completed a flowing move to score his first goal for the club since joining from Ajax Amsterdam in the close season.
Danish forward Martin Braithwaite soon doubled their lead with his first goal in Europe’s top competition at the age of 29, diving in from close range to turn in a flicked header from debutant defender Oscar Mingueza.
Braithwaite struck again in the 70th minute from the penalty spot while substitute Antoine Griezmann got the fourth goal in added time, rounding off a victory which took Group G leaders Barca on to 12 points from four games and clinched their place in the last 16.
“We’ve completed our objective, which was to qualify, and we gave a very positive image of ourselves,” said Barca coach Ronald Koeman.
“We played with a lot of energy and although we were not very effective in the first half, we dominated the second and had some very nice passages of play. Every player showed hunger and the young players gave good displays too.”
With his team on the verge of qualifying from the group and reeling from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in La Liga, Koeman made eight changes to his side, including keeping captain Messi and Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong at home.
French forwards Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele were also left out of the starters as Barca named their youngest starting 11 in a Champions League game in nine years, with an average age of 24.
Gerard Pique’s serious knee injury against Atletico left Barca with only one fit central defender and Koeman was forced to turn to 21-year-old Mingueza, who began the season in the club’s reserve side.
U.S forward Konrad de la Fuente and Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes also made their first-team debuts, coming off the bench late in the game.
Barca produced a sluggish performance in the first half and a tame effort from Philippe Coutinho was their only shot on target, but they found their composure after the break and soon outclassed their hosts.
UDAYAPUR, NOVEMBER 23 The under-construction bridge over the Triyuga River is yet to be completed due to inordinate delay and negligence on the part of contractors. The construction work has not gained momentum even though the deadline was extended for the sixth time. The contractor has no Read More...
RAMECHHAP, NOVEMBER 23 Tourists have started thronging the Sailung area of Ramechhap of late. Domestic and international tourists have reached the area to enjoy the view of the sunrise and mountain ranges, among others. Tourists were spotted observing the natural beauty at Sayathumka, Sange Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 23 There has been excess liquidity in the banking sector in the country for the past several months due to the decline in demand for loans. Liquidity in banks started to increase since the government imposed the nationwide lockdown in March. In fact, the amount of excess liqui Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 23 Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel has directed the concerned authorities to meet the target of revenue collection mentioned in the budget speech of the current fiscal year. Speaking at a programme organised today which had participation of secretaries of the Ministry Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 23 Almost two weeks after the Cabinet decided to purchase fertilisers from Bangladesh, the Agriculture Inputs Company Ltd (AICL) has received a letter from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development to begin the procedure for the same. Earlier, during a bilateral Read More...
KATHMANDU: The price of gold has come down to Rs 92,500 per tola in the domestic market after a single-day drop of Rs 1,800 per tola on Tuesday. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers' Association (FeNEGoSiDA), the gold price dropped from Rs 94,300 per tola as traded the pre Read More...
KATHMANDU: National Examinations Board is conducting the examination of Grade XII from today till December 1, amidst the coronavirus crisis. The NEB, after a long halt, devised a new protocol allowing students to take the exam for 40 percent of marks. The protocol allows students to sit for the e Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 24 Grade XII students get screened for Covid-19 symptoms before entering the examination hall in Lalitpur on Tuesday. Here in the pictures, thermal guns are used to check students' body temperatures. The national board exams for grade XII have begun amid coronavirus conc Read More...