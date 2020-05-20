Nepal | May 20, 2020

35 migrant workers stranded in eastern border area rescued

Rastriya Samachar Samiti
Bhadrapur, May 19

A total of 35 Nepalis stranded after Indian authorities brought them near Nepal-India border have been provided with meals in the border area by Jhapa Rural Municipality.

Chairman of Jhapa Rural Municipality Jaya Narayan Sah said they were brought in a bus from Kisangunj in India and left at Lasuna of Ward No 1 of the rural municipality near the Nepal-India border. It is said that those Nepalis working in different sectors in Indian cities had gathered in Kisangunj after travelling in trains.

Chairman Sah said that those hungry Nepalis, including 25 from Jhapa district, were provided with water and noodles last evening and meal this morning. Sah further said they would be sent to the holding centre prepared by the District Coronavirus Control and Coordination Committee.

Thirty-two Nepalis had also entered Nepal through the same border point two days ago. Of them, some have been kept in quarantine while others have gone to their respective hometowns.

Furthermore, 64 more Nepalis arrived on the Nepal-India border area of Kachankabal Rural Municipality this morning. Ten of them are from Pathamari village and 54 from Kechana.

Chief District Officer of Jhapa Udaya Bahadur Ranamagar said, “We will immediately rescue those Nepalis who arrived near the border area. We won’t let them return to India.”

It is said that more than 1,000 Nepalis have been stranded at the border points after coming from Indian cities.

