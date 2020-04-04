Detainees languish in police custody amid closure of court

Himalayan News Service

DOLAKHA: As the court remains closed during the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, detention centres in Dolakha have been crowded of late. According to inspector Resham Bohara of District Police Office, the centre with a capacity to hold 20 persons at the police office now has 13 persons.

“While there were 10 persons in the custody before the lockdown started, three more were added later,” said the inspector. “As the court has been partially closed from March 24 amid the lockdown, the detainees can’t be produced there. So, they remain in the custody either for remand extension or trial,” Bohara said. Assistant District Attorney Rajan Hamal admitted the pressure facing the police custody. “The detainees are bound to remain in the custody given the present situation,” said Hamal.

