FMTCL stops selling rice

Pokhara, April 28

Food Management and Trade Company Limited Pokhara has halted the sale of subsidised rice for the locals of Pokhara.

According to office Chief Bhojraj Pande, the sale of rice for the general public had to be halted in view of the unprecedented demand.

“We still have around 800 quintals of rice in stock here, but given the huge demand for the commodity from the locals, we have halted the sale of rice for the time being from April 24 onwards,” said Pande.

“We have been supplying rice to various district prisons. Once we have more stock of rice in our godowns, we will start selling rice to the general public once again,” he explained, adding that the public will be notified about the resumption of sale.

The office sells sona mansuli and Japanese rice at the subsidised retail price of Rs 1,255 and Rs 1,269 respectively for a 30 kg bag. The office has been supplying rice to different prisons including Syangja, Kaski and Parbat district prisons.

