Girls join hands to fight against drug abuse

KAPILVASTU, JUNE 2
Girls of Shivapur of Shivaraj Municipality in Kapilvastu district have joined hands against drug addiction.
Girls associated with Gautam Kishori Sambad, Saraswoti Kishori Sambad and Nabadurga Kishori Sambad located in Shivapur have launched campaign to control drug addiction in villages after people started creating disturbance in the local community after taking drugs.
Chairperson of Saraswoti Kishori Sambad, Shanti GC asked all to support their campaign against drug abuse as they have set a plan to develop Shivapur as a model settlement. GC said they would also determine time for sale and distribution of alcohol and its sale and distribution would be restricted during unspecified period.
Illegal activities including child marriage, polygamy and child labour would be completely prohibited in the settlement. Deputy Mayor Shiva Kumari Tharu said there would be full support of the municipality to the girl’s campaign of making the area a model settlement.
Chairperson of Ward No 1, Jagat GC said parents should pay special attention to their children as the number of boys using drugs is found increasing in recent period.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 3, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
