KMC to operate temporary vegetable shops

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, April 7

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) is preparing to operate temporary vegetable shops starting from Wednesday for the convenience of consumers.

Recently, the Kalimati Fruits and Vegetable Market Development Board had decided to halt retail shops in the market to maintain social distance among people. To address this situation, KMC has decided that it will operate vegetable markets in 11 major areas inside the valley, said Hari Bahadur Bhandari, chief of agriculture department at KMC.

As per Bhandari, the temporary markets will be operated in Kalanki, Bafal, Swoyambhu, Banasthali, Gongabu, Basundhara, Tinkune, Koteshwor, Lainchaur, Old Buspark and Gopikrishna Chowk.

“We will be operating these markets in collaboration with the traders and District Administration Office (DAO),” he said.

He further informed that KMC has sent a letter to the DAO requesting it to provide security personnel at the temporary markets.

“As per our agreement, KMC will provide the location, traders will put up their stalls and DAO will help maintain peace with social distance in the market,” Bhandari stated.

A meeting held today among traders and KMC has decided to ensure availability of all kinds of fruits and vegetables in the markets by maintaining social distance.

As per Bhandari, the temporary markets will be operated by traders from both inside and outside of the Kalimati market.

“Today we observed the locations where we have decided to set up the markets and had needful discussions with the traders on how to set up the markets,” he said, adding, “Both wholesale and retail trade will be operated from these temporary markets.”

He further added that the temporary markets are an immediate solution to minimise the crowd at Kalimati and Balkhu fruits and vegetable markets.

As social distancing is considered to be one of the major precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Kalimati market had remained open from 5:00pm to 7:00pm only starting from March 22.

However, the crowd in the market increased soon after the government imposed a lockdown in the country.

So, the board decided to halt retail trade in the market from April 5.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.



Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook