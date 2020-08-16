NCP Secretariat meeting called on Monday after a month-long gap

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A meeting of ruling Nepali Communist Party (NCP) has been scheduled to be held on Monday morning. The meeting is resuming after a hiatus of a month and a string of high-volt political drama in between.

A source in Baluwatar informed that the meeting has been called for around 9:30 tomorrow which will discuss the outstanding issues in the party.

Some senior leaders who have been demanding resignation of party co-chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli have been constantly demanding a meeting of the party-secretariat. PM Oli, on the other hand has been evading the meeting, so far.

On Friday, a six-member task force under General Secretary Bishnu Paudel was formed in a bid to resolve longstanding intra-party factional conflict. The team held its first meeting today. The secretariat meeting was last held on July 18.

