One Covid-19 related death reported in Kailali

DHANGADHI: A Covid-19 infected person undergoing treatment at the Dhangadhi-based Seti Provincial Hospital died on Friday morning.
The 76-year-old male from Godawari Municipality-3 of the district who was admitted to the Covid Temporary Hospital on November 29 died today morning, informed Dilip Kumar Shrestha, Information Officer at the hospital.
The deceased was a chronic patient of Asthma, added the hospital.
With this latest fatality, the number of Covid-19 related deaths has reached 56 in Sudur Paschim province.
