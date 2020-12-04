Nepal | December 04, 2020

The Himalayan Times

One Covid-19 related death reported in Kailali

Published: December 04, 2020
Tekendra Deuba
DHANGADHI: A Covid-19 infected person undergoing treatment at the Dhangadhi-based Seti Provincial Hospital died on Friday morning.

The 76-year-old male from Godawari Municipality-3 of the district who was admitted to the Covid Temporary Hospital on November 29 died today morning, informed Dilip Kumar Shrestha, Information Officer at the hospital.

The deceased was a chronic patient of Asthma, added the hospital.

With this latest fatality, the number of Covid-19 related deaths has reached 56 in Sudur Paschim province.

