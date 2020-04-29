Over 2,000 swab specimens collected for coronavirus test in Province 2

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

JANAKPURDHAM: Swab specimens have been collected from 2,121 people so far for coronavirus test using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method as part of the prevention of COVID-19 campaign in Province 2.

This includes 831 samples collected in the past three days for this purpose. Swab samples were collected from 1,290 until Saturday.

Collection of swab samples has been intensified in Saptari and Siraha, the two districts in Province 2 bordering with Udayapur district in Province 1.

Udayapur has become the hotspot of COVID-19 of late with 12 new cases detected in a single day last week.

COVID-19 infection was found in a 24-year-old man in Brindaban Municipality and a 35-year-old man at Dewahigonahi Municipality in Rautahat district of Province2 on Tuesday.

These two municipalities have been sealed off after new cases were found there, the Province2 Health Directorate here stated.

Human resources from the Department of Health Service, the Nepali Army, the Armed Police Force and the Directorate have been mobilised for collection of swab samples.

At least Nine of the 976 samples collected so far have tested positive for coronavirus. Province 2 Health Directorate’s senior health officer Bijaya Kumar Jha said. Among the nine infected people, five are from Parsa district, three are from Rautahat district and one is from Sarlahi district.

